‘Dagyang sa Kapitolyo’ showcases Iloilo’s local products

Local entrepreneurs from the province of Iloilo exhibit their products at Iloilo Provincial Capitol grounds in time for this year's Dinagyang Festival.

Kiosks showcasing food and non-food products of some 30 micro, small and medium enterprises were opened on Monday and will last until Sunday, Velma Jane Lao, Local Economic and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) officer, said in an interview Monday.

Homegrown food products include banana chips, turmeric, peanut butter, tablea; while non-food products include hablon or hand-woven products, T-shirt, hand-made crafts, among others.

Our products can be used as pasalubong items of our domestic and local tourists that will participate in this year's Dinagyang Festival. We are proud of these products because these are small entrepreneurs that the provincial government has assisted, she said.

Lao said the event targets to raise PHP300,000 to PHP500,000 revenue from the trade expo.

She said it was the first time for the Iloilo provincial capitol to have its own version of Dinagyang merrymaking, and hoped the activity would be also done in the succeeding years.

Lao added that 300 local entrepreneurs were assisted in terms of product display and packaging by the LEDIP since 2015.

Most of the entrepreneurs are women who ventured into a business to help raise their families, she said.

The LEDIP is also looking forward to more youth entrepreneurs this year as pushed by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

Meanwhile, starting January 23, locals and guests can chill at the coffee shops and bars in Casa Real while jamming to local bands featuring Ilonggo artists.

Visitors who also prefer to have their bodies inked can enjoy the sketching/tattoo painting in the lobby. Art enthusiasts can visit the Casa Real de Iloilo Grand Ballroom for the viewing and sale of paintings by local artists.

Provincial Administrator lawyer Suzette Mamon said gate entrance is free.

Dagyang sa Kapitolyo is open for everybody. We see to it that if they visit the capitol, there are activities prepared for them, Mamon said.

The 2020 Iloilo Dinagyang Festival is themed, Perfect Vision: Celebrating the Ilonggo Spirit in Honor of Senior Santo NiAo. Its highlight is the Ati Tribe Competition slated on January 26

