Dagupan to roll out vax drive in private hospitals

The city government will start the vaccination of health care workers in eight private hospitals here Thursday.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said the City Health Office would vaccinate health workers in seven hospitals, while one hospital opted to administer the vaccines to its health care workers.

Lim said a simulation activity would be held Wednesday in preparation for the start of inoculation of more than 1,000 health care workers.

“The good thing with Sinovac, it is not that sensitive. With regards to storage, it only requires 2 (degrees) to 8 degrees, which is a normal refrigerator temperature, plus new reports are coming out that it is also effective against new variants,” he said.

The Department of Health – Center for Health and Development (DOH-CHD) 1 (Ilocos region) turned over on Tuesday some 2,171 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac.

“We thank Dr. Valeriano Lopez, DOH-CHD-1 director, (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque, and the Inter-Agency Task Force representatives for helping us. We are thankful as Dagupan is one of the priority areas since we have a lot of hospitals in the city. This is part of the donation from China. The national government is dividing it to government and private hospitals across the country,” Lim said.

For the community immunization, vaccination sites will be set up in 14 selected schools in the city.

The city government will coordinate with the Schools Division of Dagupan City, he added.