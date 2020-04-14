Dagupan records first 2 recovered Covid-19 patients

A 50-year-old female from Barangay Lucao and a 37-year-old male from Barangay Bonuan Gueset were the first patients to recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) here.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) sent off the two patients as they have already tested negative of the virus.

The female from Barangay Lucao is a hospital employee who was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 31. She has no travel history but her husband traveled to Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the male from Barangay Bonuan Gueset got his result on March 31. As a hospital employee, he has attended to a Covid-19 patient from Rosales town.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, Mayor Marc Brian Lim asked for continued cooperation of the Dagupeños as the city has not recorded new cases since April 6.

“Stay at home if you have nothing important to do outside. And if you go out, wear a face mask as it is seen necessary in preventing the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

As of 6 p.m. April 13, Dagupan City has six confirmed cases, two have already recovered, one is still admitted to the hospital, two are home quarantined while one has died.

The two patients in the city are the ninth and 10th recovered Covid-19 patients in the entire province of Pangasinan.

The eighth recovered patient is a 75-year-old male from Barangay Poblacion Infanta town.

