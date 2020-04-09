Dagupan opens ‘Heal as One Center’

The city government has established a patient care center called Heal as One Center at the Dagupan City People’s Astrodome that is set to accommodate patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from the city.

The center has 30 modular tents donated by Ralph Du, director of the National Dairy Authority.

Each tent has foam and bedding, a pale, trashcan, and a chair, while the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) provides free Wi-Fi connection to the entire place.

In an interview Thursday, Dr. Ophelia Rivera, the city’s focal person on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), said they strictly followed the prescribed 1.5 meters distance from each tent.

They were also guided by the Philippine College of Physicians with regards to the protocols that should be followed within the center, she said.

“We made sure of the distance, male and female tents are separated in a cluster. There is also an allocation for pedia patients, which will house aged 15 years old and below. The food will be provided by the city government, it is being coordinated with the City Nutrition Office,” she said.

Rivera said those who will be accommodated at the center are only the PUIs with mild cases and PUMs who were exposed to Covid-19 cases.

Each team on duty will be composed of one doctor and three nurses. They will be housed in one of the unused office spaces at the astrodome.

The shifting of personnel on duty will be after five or seven days depending on the new guideline which will come out later on, she said.

After their shift, the team members will be brought to a designated place where they will be on quarantine for 14 days.

The center does not yet house any PUIs or PUMs as there are still some preparations being finalized by the city government, Rivera added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Marc Brian Lim assured they will provide the needs of the health workers.

“I assured them, the city government will provide all their needs — PPE (personal protective equipment), mask, face masks, disinfection, and even vehicles. We do not want our medical front-liners getting sick,” he said.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of the Lingayen-Dagupan Archdiocese led the blessing of the city’s Heal as One Center on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency