Dagupan micro entrepreneurs get livelihood kits

Forty micro-entrepreneurs here have received livelihood kits from the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) under its Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program.

In an interview on Thursday, DTI-Pangasinan provincial director Natalia Dalaten said among the recipients is a bakery owner, four canteen operators, and the rest are sari-sari store owners.

Dalaten said their Livelihood Seeding Program (LSP) include the PPG and the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay, which supports micro businesses in villages, particularly those from fifth and sixth class municipalities.

“Palaguin o i-sustain ninyo ang inyong negosyo para ito ay makatulong sa inyong pamilya at sa komunidad. Pangalawa, sana ibenta ninyo itong mga produkto sa suggested retail price (SRP), yong nasa tama lamang ang kita; at pangatlo, sagutin ninyo sana ang text ng aming coordinator na mangungumusta sa inyo para sa report ng DTI (Grow or sustain your businesses so that it would help your families and communities; secondly, sell the products at the suggested retail price, just enough to earn you income; and third, reply to the text messages of our coordinators for the report of DTI),” she added.

Dalaten said the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) are the agency’s partners in economic development.

This year, a total of 215 beneficiaries here were awarded PPG livelihood kits.

The canteen kit is worth PHP9,259 that included a double burner gas stove and an 11-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas tank with content, and five 25-kilo well-milled rice.

The sari-sari store kit contains assorted consumer products worth PHP9,498 while the bakery kit has several sacks of flour.

Dalaten has encouraged the beneficiaries to visit their office and inquire about the programs of DTI which can help them further.

“Marami kaming programa na tumutulong sa mga maliliit na negosyo, may mga entrepreneurship trainings, productivity trainings at iba pa. Meron din financial assistance na sa ilalim ng Small Business Corporation (SBC). Ito ay pandagdag puhunan sa existing ninyong negosyo (We have so many programs that help small businesses, such as entrepreneurship training, productivity training, and more. We also have financial assistance under the SBC. This could be an additional funding to your existing businesses,” she said.

Dalaten said the loan application is online.

The beneficiaries were given a seminar on entrepreneurship prior to the distribution of the kits on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency