Dagupan City records new Covid-19 death, 4 more cases

A 55-year-old Filipino-Chinese businesswoman is the latest fatality here due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), while four new cases have been confirmed.

In a statement issued by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) on Thursday, Covid-19 focal person Dr. Ophelia Rivera said the patient experienced diarrhea on Sept. 6 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city two days later.

A reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test was done on Sept. 9, which tested positive for SARS-CoV2. She died 20 minutes after testing positive for the virus.

She was immediately cremated in compliance with health protocols set by the government.

Meanwhile, four persons including a three-year-old child also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The child was infected by two relatives who were earlier exposed to a Covid-19 patient. They are all from Barangay Calmay.

The city’s fourth case is a 26-year-old male from Mapandan town currently residing in Barangay Bolosan.

As of Thursday, Dagupan City has a total of 68 confirmed cases, 22 are active cases, 43 have recovered and three have died.

