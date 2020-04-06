Dagupan City records first Covid-19 death

An 80-year-old male from Barangay Pogo Chico here is the first casualty in the city due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), authorities confirmed.

A statement by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said Mayor Marc Brian Lim received the results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on April 5.

“The fatality was a patient under investigation (PUI) who died on April 2 while undergoing treatment. He was cremated the next day,” the statement reads.

The PIO said the victim had no travel history but was exposed to a person who travelled to Metro Manila.

The casualty is the city’s sixth Covid-19 case.

The first patient is a 49-year-old female, a resident of Barangay Pogo Chico. She was a front-line health worker, and travelled to Metro Manila.

The second patient, a 54 year-old male, is the husband of the first Covid-19 patient.

The third patient is a 50-year-old female hospital employee, who had exposure to her husband who also travelled to Metro Manila. She is from Barangay Lucao.

The fourth patient is a 37-year-old female who is a hospital employee. She attended to a confirmed Covid-19 patient from Rosales town.

The fifth patient is a 25 year-old female. She was exposed to a person with travel history to the United States.

Two more PUIs have died, both from Barangay Mayombo, one of them tested negative based on test results released on April 5.

Lim assured the public that health authorities are already conducting contact tracing.

Meanwhile, as of 9 p.m. April 5, the city recorded a total of 38 PUIs, and 1,451 persons under monitoring undergoing 14-day quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency