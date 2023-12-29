Dagupan City records 1st firecracker-related casualty

_: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) renewed its call against the use of firecrackers after recording a first casualty due to an explosion caused by firecrackers. DOH-CHD-1 regional director Paula Paz Sydiongco, in a statement on Friday, said the 38-year-old male victim from Dagupan City suffered from multiple physical injuries secondary to the blast incident on Christmas Day. She said the victim died from sepsis after sustaining second-degree burns on the head and right upper extremities. Based on the investigation of the police and the Bureau of Fire Protection-Dagupan City, the firecrackers stored in a house under construction in Barangay Malued exploded when one of the victims lit a cigarette during a drinking session. The impact of the explosion also affected 21 houses. 'We strongly advise everyone to avoid using firecrackers to avoid any serious incidents. Firecrackers are firecrackers and these are dangerous. So, we should just avoid going near it, watch it, or pass through areas where there are firecrackers),' she said. Sydiongco said all government hospitals in the region are under code white alert from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, 2024. Code white alert refers to the readiness of hospitals and health offices to provide necessary medical services. A report from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) showed there were 33 fireworks-related injuries in the Ilocos Region from Dec. 21 to 28, more than double the 15 cases during the same period last year. Of the total, Pangasinan registered 26 cases, 18 of which are from Dagupan City; followed by La Union, five; and Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte, one each. Twenty-seven are males. The ages of the victims ranged from 7 to 74 years. Twenty-seven of the victims suffered from blast or burn injuries with no amputation, three suffered from blast or burn with amputation, and three suffered eye injuries. Unlabeled imported firecrackers are still the main cause of injuries with 20 cases; followed by boga or PVC cannon, 7; kwitis (sky rocket), 2; and One Star, Piccolo, whistle bomb and 'bawang,' 1 each. Source: Philippines News Agency