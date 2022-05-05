﻿Dagupan City breaks ground for new city hall

The first phase of the construction of a new Dagupan City hall complex at the A.B. Fernandez Avenue here has started and is expected until December this year.

In an interview during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said the first multi-storey building will be constructed in the almost 1,000-square-meter area in front of the old city hall main building.

Phase 1 will be groundwork starting with the construction of its foundation and the majority of the building’s frame or cell, he said.

Lim said the construction does not violate the election spending ban as the processing of the necessary papers as well as the demolition of the one-stop-shop-business center (OSBC) building and part of the old city hall’s left wing were started way before the ban.

“Everything was finished before the election ban,” he added.

Lim said the entire ground floor of the building is dedicated to revenue-generating offices, such as the OSBC for issuance of business permits.

“The beating heart of any city, town, municipality, or province is really their city hall or capitol. And in Dagupan City, it’s no different. The location of our city hall holds a special place in the hearts of Dagupeños. Ask your parents, your grandparents, this place has sentimental value for them,” he said.

Lim said that based on the master plan, the construction of the city hall complex will start from the front area, phase by phase and side buildings to the back, and there is also a provision for perimeter parking spaces.

The old city hall building in the middle of the complex will remain.

The affected offices were transferred to the different city government buildings located outside the city hall complex, such as the OSBC which is currently on the ground floor of the city museum.

The second phase of the construction will begin after the completion of its first phase.

Source: Philippines News Agency

