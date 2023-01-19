Dagupan allots P200M for scholarships

DAGUPAN CITY: The city government here has allotted a total budget of PHP200.8 million for the city’s scholarship program to help finance the tertiary studies of some 5,000 scholars.

In a statement on Thursday, Mayor Belen Fernandez said the amount was included in the proposed 2023 annual budget and expenditures, which was endorsed by the Local Development Council (LDC) of Dagupan to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“The city government does not ask anything in return aside from the scholars to maintain the passing grades in their respective schools based on the Implementing Rules and Regulation of scholarship program,” she said.

Scholars of the city each receive up to PHP30,000 per school year.

A portion of the proposed 2023 annual budget will be used for the city's development programs, including:

- the construction of a covered court gymnasium at Bolosan Integrated School worth PHP10 million,

- the construction of two-story six-classroom school building at Lomboy Elementary School worth PHP21 million,

- the construction of two-story six-classroom school building at Dagupan City National High School worth PHP20 million, and

- construction of covered court gymnasium at Herrero Perez worth PHP8 million, and fabrication or installation of dry-wall partition of the Science Building at Malued Elementary School worth PHP1 million

Source: Philippines News Agency