Dabwenyos voice trust on Mayor Sara’s response to derby debacle

The “Araw ng Davao celebration six-cock derby” held at the New Davao Matina Gallera here, was tagged as the main spreader of the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this city, noting numerous positive cases among cockpit goers.

Despite the stern warning of Mayor Sara Z. Duterte to cancel or postpone activities that will gather a large number of attendees, the event pushed through on March 7, 10, and 12, 2020.

On March 31, the Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-11) reported that the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases had reached 59 where 47 of these are from the city.

Of the 59, six infected persons – including the manager of the derby facility – succumbed to the virus, while the rest have already recovered.

Dr. Annabelle Yumang, DOH-11 director, in a virtual presser on March 31, said three of the six Covid-19 deaths had a history of exposure at the Matina derby.

Right after the emergence of positive cases and deaths related to the exposure at the cockpit, other municipalities also reported their first batch of cases linked to the cockfighting event.

Davao derby exposure

The first case in the whole Mindanao was confirmed on March 11 involving a 54-year-old male Lanao del Sur resident who had exposure to the Matina derby.

A businessman from General Santos City who traveled to this city to attend the derby also tested positive for Covid-19–the first for that city.

Likewise, on April 5, the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) reported that the first Covid-19 case in Maguindanao is a 54-year old male with a history of exposure to the New Davao Matina Gallera event.

On April 6, a cockfighting aficionado from Midsayap in North Cotabato became the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the province.

The 45-year old male was present during the Matina cockfighting derby.

On April 9, neighboring Bukidnon province announced its first coronavirus case, also an adult male who attended the March cockfight.

DOH-11 reported that at least 43 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mindanao have been traced to their attendance at the derby.

After the cockfighting event, Dr. Cleofe Tabada of the DOH 11-Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), bared that the agency’s contact tracing team is looking for persons numbering between 9,000 to 10,000 individuals who had exposure to the four-day derby.

Derby permit approval timeline

The local government here, meanwhile, rushed to reconstruct the events that led to the derby, to enable it to better respond to a possible explosion of Covid-19 cases here and in neighboring areas.

On February 4, 2020, the Sangguniang Panlungsod Council issued a Resolution to approve the request for the conduct of a derby.

On February 7, DOH Secretary Francis Duque III issued an advisory urging the public to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees. The DOH also recommended the “cancellation of such planned big events or mass gatherings until further advice”.

On February 10, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte canceled all major activities lined-up for the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw celebration in adherence to the memo issued by DOH and as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I would like to clarify that the derby is not an official Araw ng Davao event. It is a private event,” Mayor Sara clarified.

On March 3, 2020, the BPLD issued the permit after all the required documents were duly submitted and complied with.

On March 8, 2020, Guidelines No. 3 on Covid -19 was issued. It did not prohibit the conduct of private events, however, it clearly set the direction of postponing such events.

On March 12, 2020, Duterte said she instructed the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) to shut down all “galleras” upon learning about the derby debacle.

On March 22, the city government released an urgent announcement to the public who went to New Matina Davao Gallera from March 6 to 13. It has advised the derby attendants to do a 14-day strict quarantine and urged that their families, friends, co-workers, and close contacts should also undergo self-isolation.

Probe ordered

The City Mayor’s Office said it has conducted an inquiry into the three-day derby that occurred in March at the New Davao Matina Gallera.

The probe came after the series of deaths of individuals suspected to have Covid-19 who had attended the derby.

In a recent radio interview, Mayor Sara clarified that based on the documents and the timeline covering the community quarantine, no law has been violated in the conduct of the event.

“I asked the concerned office and let them explained their part and we found out that there was no law violated since they have the complete papers,” she said.

However, she added that on March 3 and 8, the Division Chief of the Business Permit and Licensing Division (BPLD) could have stopped the conduct of the derby and further prevented the situation from escalating–but did not vigorously act on it.

“It was a judgment call that was never made. This person already tendered resignation effective Saturday (April 4). This serves as a reminder for all officials in the city government to always put forward the general welfare of the residents of the city,” she said.

Mayor Sara was referring to Atty. Marissa M. Torentera, whose resignation came as local and regional health agencies have started pointing to the cockfighting event as the culprit in the surge of Covid-19 cases here an in neighboring areas.

“I hope that this shall be a lesson that no one will ever forget, especially for those who work to serve Davao City and the Dabawenyos,” Duterte said.

Fear

Dabawenyos were alarmed at the possibility of the derby-goers affecting more people, as health authorities moved to trace all the attendees and the persons they had come in close contact with.

Jezreel Abarca, a professor at the University of the Philippines Mindanao, said she feared for the safety of her children.

“I am very worried at that time. We cannot see our enemy and there is no available vaccine for this infection yet,” Abarca recalled, adding she believes the Matina derby may have accelerated the contagion in this city and in other provinces as well.

“Knowing that the event involves exchanging of money, shouting and an air-conditioned arena, there is a big possibility of a faster transmission of the virus,” she added.

Khristine Buen, a public school teacher here, believes that the surge in Covid-19 cases may have been primarily caused by the derby attendants who refused to submit themselves for testing and thought they were free from the virus since they were asymptomatic.

“It caused alarm and panic during that time because we don’t know who is positive for the virus and who is not. We don’t know if we already have an encounter with these people,” Buen said.

Trust, confidence

Jan Roian Luzon, a Dabawenyo who is a Davao del Norte-based media practitioner, said the incident only strengthened his confidence in Mayor Sara’s ability to handle the problem.

Luzon pointed out that Duterte we regularly updating the public on the Matina derby incident, even including the severity of the situation.

This, he said, reflects transparency, which he said has endeared Dabawenyos all the more to the lady mayor.

“It keeps on going even if we are already in the modified general community quarantine. We are continuously informed and taken care of,” Abarca added.

“With all the programs in place right now, we have slowly overcome the challenges of this pandemic. All we have to do is cooperate and trust all the government’s effort since it is for the betterment of the Dabawenyos,” Luzon added in the vernacular.

Source: Philippines News Agency