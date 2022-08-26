Dabawenyos urged to get tested, vaccinated after Kadayawan fest

Health authorities here Wednesday urged residents to get themselves tested and vaccinated for a possible surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases after the Kadayawan festivities.

"We will monitor for at least two weeks to know if that particular event has caused an increase in our cases. For now, we can't say anything yet," said Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force.

After two years of muted celebrations, the city held on August 15 to 21 its first face-to-face Kadayawan Festival.

As of August 21, the city had 620 cases, including 54 new cases, with a positivity rate of 13.8 percent as 54 of the 391 swabbed individuals tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have been averaging a positivity rate of 13. That is still higher than our normal or acceptable positivity rate," Schlosser said.

Vaccination and booster shots, she said, add a layer of protection from the severe type of Covid-19 that may result in death.

Schlosser also said they have observed a fast turnaround of recoveries, especially for fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients.

She reminded Dabawenyos to avail of the city's free swab services at the Toril District Health Office, Crocodile Park Drive-Thru Site, Covid-19 Cluster Clinic (CCC) 1-Sta. Ana Health Center, and the CCC 3-Talomo River.

The CCCs are one-stop shops that conduct contact tracing, swabbing, quarantine and isolation, and teleconsultation.

"I am urging closed contacts and those manifesting influenza-like symptoms to have themselves tested to help break the chain of transmission and protect their loved ones and workmates from Covid-19 infection,” Schlosser said.

Source: Philippines News Agency