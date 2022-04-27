﻿Dabawenyos urged on proper waste disposal to prevent flooding

The chief of the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) reminded Dabawenyos Wednesday to observe proper garbage disposal to prevent clogged drainages that often cause flooding in the city.

In a statement, lawyer Joseph Dominic Felizarta, CEO officer-in-charge, noted that garbage and other materials such as driftwood are usually found in drainage canals, the primary cause of flooding in low-lying areas.

“Drainages are sometimes filled with trash and the pumps cannot siphon off the water,” Felizarta said.

Felizarta urged residents to throw their garbage in disposal bins provided by the city and be responsible for cleaning their surroundings.

“If you see garbage within your area, please help clean it. It would be easy if you pick it up, otherwise, it will go straight to the canal and clog it,” he said.

However, Felizarta said garbage disposed at collection points are sometimes not collected immediately and get washed away in open canals after a heavy downpour.

But he assured that the local government has the necessary equipment to respond to natural calamities, such as flooding.

“Our equipment is complete, including those needed for landslides. If a bridge or hanging bridge is destroyed, we have the personnel and equipment ready to be dispatched to the affected area to address the damage,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency