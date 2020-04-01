DA urges LGUs to buy from local farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) 10 (Northern Mindanao) has called on local government units (LGUs) to buy agricultural produce from local farmers under their food subsidy program to families affected by the ongoing community quarantine.

“Aside from the usual distribution of canned goods and other processed food, we suggest the local government units to engage in buying fresh produce from our farmers,” Carlene C. Collado, officer-in-charge, regional executive director of DA-10, said on Tuesday.

Collado said the measure would be a win-win situation for both producers and consumers.

“By encouraging LGUs to buy directly from our noble providers of food in their respective localities, farmers will have an assured market while we strongly uplift their morale to produce more quality agri-fishery products amid the current health crisis,” he said.

At the same time, Collado said, the department also seeks to promote a healthier diet among the public that can be achieved through the consumption of agricultural commodities rather than processed food.

He urged the food suppliers, especially those who have delivery commitments in the region, to secure food lane passes from the agency, to fast-track their deliveries.

“Such initiative is coordinated with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), with the foremost intent for seamless distribution of food and production items amid established quarantine checkpoints,” Collado said.

As of 5:30 p.m. on March 30, DA-10 said a total of 3,053 food lane passes have been issued by the different processing centers located across Northern Mindanao.

She said interested applicants may access http://agribusiness.da.gov.ph while online submissions can be emailed to amad1northmin@gmail.com.

“Either way, our food and production item suppliers, delivery truckers or other related distribution entities would want to bring their items to consumers, DA continues to laud their efforts for joining the government in ensuring food security during this health outbreak,” he said. Source : Philippines News Agency