DA to utilize dams, protected areas for aquaculture, fisheries

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is laying the groundworks to expand aquaculture and fish production sites via untapped water dams and even protected areas.

DA Undersecretary for Agri-Industrialization and Fisheries Cheryl Caballero shared it is one way to introduce a healthier Filipino diet amid the rising concern on low pork supply as well as addressing the challenges of the pandemic.

“We are looking at nutrition na dapat (that is appropriate) and regular Filipino diet which is not so pork-dependent unlike other countries,” Caballero told Philippine News Agency in an interview on Thursday.

Caballero, who also leads the newly-created Sub Task Group (STG) on Aquaculture and Fisheries under the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Food Security, said they are opening 15 hectares as pilot areas nationwide to boost aquaculture and fisheries production.

Part of their framework is to put up around 80 fish cages in Laguna de Bay for the first and second quarters of the year to increase fish production.

With regards to setting up aquaculture sites within protected areas and dams across the country, Caballero said this is in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and concerned local government units (LGUs).

About 10 percent of the dam’s area can be utilized for aquaculture production. This will give income to residents near the dam as well.

Apart from Laguna de Bay, the STG is looking into the Pantabangan Dam, San Roque Dam, Lake Lanao, Lake Mainit, among others, for aquaculture and fisheries production.

The creation of STG on aquaculture and fisheries was welcomed by the food security advocacy group, Tugon Kabuhayan, as necessary to identify potential sites and private sector investments.

“We appreciate IATF’s initiative to ensure food security during the pandemic and beyond. Industry stakeholders are ready to work with STG to create a policy framework for sustainable growth of the aqua and fisheries sector,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Caballero said that on February 26, the DA will turn over to the Quezon City government the aquaculture facility for tilapia (St. Peter’s fish) located on previously converted piggeries for tilapia production.

“We also have other sites being lined-up,” she added.

The local government of Quezon City and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will soon sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the repurposing of the illegally operated pig pens to aquaculture production for tilapia — “a miracle fish and isda ng masa (fish for the masses),” the DA official said.

The government is looking at fish consumption per capita and vegetable consumption.

“Filipinos and government agencies, in particular, should now highlight the DOST (Department of Science and Technology)- Food and Nutrition Council Institute’s guide for a healthy diet,” Caballero said.

The DOST Nutritional Guidelines for Filipinos (NGF) is a set of dietary guidelines based on the eating pattern, lifestyle, and health status of Filipinos.

The NGF contains all the nutrition messages to healthy living for all age groups from infants to adults, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly.

“Agriculture and fisheries will remain at the forefront in bringing accessible, affordable, and available agricultural commodities to the public. Given the challenges caused by pandemic, we have to look at innovative ways to feed our population,” Caballero said.