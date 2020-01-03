DA to prioritize building FMRs in communist-infested areas

Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Friday said they will prioritize the construction of farm-to-market roads (FMRs) in communist-infested areas as part of the government's initiative to fight insurgency.

In a press conference, Dar described the move as a double-purpose intervention as it aims to encourage peace and development in the countryside.

Dar said the department would collaborate with the Department of Public Works and Highway to reduce construction backlog of around 10,000 kilometers.

We have about 10,000 kilometers of incomplete road networks, and we will prioritize the construction and rehabilitation of FMRs in communist-infested communities, Dar said.

The FMRs would give access to and from food production areas, allowing food producers to bring their produce in trading areas and gain maximum profit from their production.

Dar noted that the move is aligned with the new-thinking approach for agriculture to level-up productivity and income in the agriculture sector.

Source: Philippines News Agency