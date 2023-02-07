DA sets P125/kilo SRP on red onions

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday said the suggested retail price (SRP) for red onions is now at PHP125 per kilogram.

In a statement, the DA said the implementation will take effect for 60 days upon publication.

“Taking off from the instructions of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to gather all stakeholders and address the issue of overpriced red onions in the market, the Department of Agriculture has issued a suggested retail price of PHP125 per kilogram of medium and big-sized imported red onions in wet markets within the National Capital Region,” it said.

In an interview on Monday, DA deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez said lower prices of onions should be felt in the markets since around 3,500 metric tons of onions have already entered the country.

“Doon kami nagtataka, ‘yung imported natin supposedly will bring down the prices, atsaka po ‘yung ating harvest, kasama dun sa nagpapababa ng presyo. But it seems hindi nafi-feel sa ating merkado ‘yung ating imported onions at saka ating harvest na peak (That's why we're wondering, (because) our imports should bring down the prices, as well as our harvest (peak). But it seems like these are not being felt in the markets)," he said.

According to Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), retail prices do not equate to the level of the farmgate price which is somehow lower than the previous months.

“‘Yung logistics, ‘yung middleman, ‘yun ang nagpapataas. So ‘yun ang nakita nating malaking problema (The logistics, the middleman, these increases the prices. That’s what we are seeing as the huge problem),” SINAG chairperson Rosendo So said.

In another teleradio interview, Estoperez underscored the need to coordinate with market masters and improve DA intervention.

"‘Yun ating mga nasa merkado po na mino-monitor natin. Dapat kailangang bumaba na rin ang presyo, kahit dun man lang sa PHP125 (Secondly, in the market, we should monitor it. The price must drop, at least to that of PHP125),” he added.

However, Estoperez said its enforcement on markets may be challenging if vendors would not adhere to the SRP.

Meanwhile, the DA said there is no intention to disregard local producers on its importation plan following concerns about the lack of consultation with several stakeholders.

“Masyadong maliit ang dumating dahil nga masyadong maliit ang window ng pag-apply nila. Ilang days lang po, tsaka ‘yung parating na it should not exceed January 27, so mukhang nag-alangan sila na mabibitin sila dahil pagdating dito na lumampas ng January 27, hindi na po natin tatanggapin (The import volume that arrived is only small because the window for application is very short. There have been only few days and the arrival of shipments must not exceed January 27. So probably they became hesitant as they may fall short on time because if it exceeds January, we will no longer allow its entry),” he said.

Estoperez said they will look into filtering or identifying proper key persons to consult those farmers who are directly affected.

As of Tuesday, prevailing prices of local red onions range from PHP230/kg to PHP310/kg, local white onions at PHP120/kg to PHP250/kg, and imported red onions at PHP180/kg to PHP260/kg.

However, the SINAG said prices may normalize by middle of February as costs of red onions may drop to PHP150/kg while that of white onions to PHP80 to PHP90/kg.

Source: Philippines News Agency