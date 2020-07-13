DA sets culling as ASF hits NoCot town

Three villages in North Cotabato have recorded cases of the African swine fever (ASF) after processed meat products were reportedly brought in one of the villages in Magpet town.

Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA-12) Director Arlan Mangelen said the ASF, a highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, were noted in the villages of Magkaalam, Ilian, and Binay, all in Magpet town.

“We are investigating these cases, we learned that a ‘chorizo’ processed food made its way to one of the villages,” Mangelen said in a radio interview here Monday.

Mangelen said several hogs have recently died mysteriously, prompting owners to consult the municipal agriculture office. Domestic hog raisers in Barangays Tagbac and Pangao-an also reported deaths of their hog animals.

To prevent the disease from spreading and affecting hogs in nearby villages, the DA has scheduled culling activities of all hogs within a one-kilometer radius in the villages where the virus was suspected to have infected hogs.

The culled hogs will be paid by the government according to the prevailing market price of live meat. Agriculture officials said the ASF cases in Magpet were the first in North Cotabato.

The first case of ASF in Mindanao was reported in Davao del Sur and hogs with ASF were traced to Don Marcelino town in Davao Occidental.

South Cotabato also culled about 45 hogs, two of which were bought in Davao del Sur but originated in Don Marcelino. At least 10,000 hogs were affected in that province.

Don Marcelino is about 185 kilometers from North Cotabato, which has largely escaped ASF infections for several months after the national government imposed the coronavirus disease quarantine. (

