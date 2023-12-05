DA Secretary Aims to Attract Youth to Agriculture

Manila – Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has outlined his vision to make agriculture sustainable, profitable, and appealing to the younger generation. This emphasis on rejuvenating the agricultural sector comes amidst concerns about the aging population of farmers and fishermen in the Philippines. The Commission on Appointments (CA) recently approved Laurel's interim appointment.

According to Philippines News Agency, Recent data from the DA indicates that the average age of Filipino farmers is between 55 to 59, leading experts to predict a critical shortage of farmers within the next 10 to 12 years. This shortage poses a significant threat to the country's goals of self-sufficiency and food security. Laurel highlighted the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, including high food prices, low production, broken supply chains, and a lack of essential resources such as irrigation and cold storage. He emphasized that addressing these issues is crucial but achievable with a collaborative approach that involves the entire country and society.

Laurel stated that sustainability in agriculture requires collective understanding, commitment, and action from all sectors. He pointed out that the focus should not only be on rice production but also on fisheries, livestock, poultry, and high-value crops. Under his leadership, Laurel plans to rely on scientific data and market trends to implement timely interventions and modernize agriculture. His goal is to achieve food security, sufficiency, and sustainability during his tenure.