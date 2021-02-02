DA-PRDP puts up P13.6-M facility for goat raisers in N. Ecija

The Department of Agriculture – Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) is continuously providing support to the local goat industry in this province.

Together with the Nueva Ecija provincial government, the DA-PRDP will start the construction of a facility which is designed to provide a conducive housing for breeding goats in the municipality of Cuyapo.

I-REAP Enterprise Development and Marketing Specialist Maricel Dullas said on Monday that the construction of the PHP13.6-million facility for the consolidation and marketing of goat multiplier farms and contract growing would benefit members of the Bonifacio Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Dullas said the new facility will open more opportunities for the municipality of Cuyapo to become the center of goat production and marketing in the province as well as in nearby provinces.

Governor Aurelio M. Umali thanked the DA-PRDP for its support in providing programs to increase the competitiveness of farmer-beneficiaries which intend to promote economic growth in rural areas.

In August last year, the DA-PRDP provided the Bonifacio Multi-Purpose Cooperative some PHP2.6 million worth of goat farm equipment.

The items include a six-wheeler truck, motorcycle with kolong-kolong (sidecar), water tank, pressurized water tank, two units of grass cutter, mechanical weighing scale and electronic cash register.

The equipment provide convenience for 192 farmer-beneficiaries to produce quality and upgraded goats.

The coop-beneficiaries thanked the DA-PRDP for its full support to the farmers for sustainable development.