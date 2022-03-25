﻿DA, PhilRice boost rice monitoring, data collection in Caraga

The Department of Agriculture in Caraga (DA-13) and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) have combined their efforts to strengthen the rice monitoring and data gathering activities in the region.

“Rice monitoring is vital since rice remains the staple food for the Filipinos,” Abel Wagas, chief of the Research Division of DA-13, said in a statement issued Friday.

DA-13 and PhilRice organized a refresher course from March 24 to 25 for data collectors from local government unit partners in the region under the Philippine Rice Information System (PRISM) project.

PRISM is a satellite-based rice monitoring system of the DA that generates information on planted rice area, yield, and rice areas at risk and affected by flood and drought.

Data generated through PRISM helps the agriculture department in its strategic planning, decision-making, development project implementation, and disaster preparedness.

Wagas underscored the importance of accurate data needed for the strategic program implementation to boost the rice industry in the region.

“Through PRISM we would have rice areas mapping that would be a support tool for policymakers and program planners on where to put up projects to beef-up rice industry in the country,” Wagas said.

In the Caraga Region, the DA and PhilRice have data collectors covering 60 sites, particularly in the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency