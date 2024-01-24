DA OKs P341.4-M farm-to-market road in Dinagat Islands

BUTUAN: The Regional Project Advisory Board (RPAB) chaired by the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) bared on Wednesday the approval of PHP341.4 million worth of farm-to-market road (FMR) project in the province of Dinagat Islands. With a length of 9.4 kilometers, the project is seen to benefit around 3,659 households in the towns of Libjo and Basilisa. 'The project will be funded under the Philippine Rural Development Program Scale-Up,' DA-13 said in a statement. The road project will primarily benefit cassava farmers on the island by connecting them to wider markets. The implementation of the FMR later this year is expected to enhance social and economic interactions and facilitate the movement of goods and services between the two beneficiary towns, DA-13 said. Source: Philippines News Agency