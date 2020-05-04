DA launches ‘eKadiwa’ digital marketing app

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday launched “eKadiwa” digital marketing app that links farm producers to consumers amid the extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“During this difficult time, we in government must undertake innovative strategies to provide an easier and safer way for our farmers, fishers and agripreneurs to sell their produce and for consumers to access them from the comfort and safety of their homes,” DA Secretary William Dar said in his speech during the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with agripreneurs AgriNurture Inc. (ANI), Zagana Inc., Benjabi Ventures Corp., and Mober Inc.

Dar said eKadiwa will be available initially via DA website with the URL eKadiwa.da gov.ph using the web browser of their computers or mobile devices.

“Very soon, we will make eKadiwa more accessible through a stand-alone application which users can download and use on their mobile phones, tablets and other mobile devices, making eKadiwa a truly multi-platform digital public service,” he said.

Under the agreement, agripreneurs will be allowed to sell various agriculture products, including vegetables, rice and fruits at the suggested retail prices of these products.

ANI president and chief executive officer Antonio Tiu said its e-commerce portal, aniexpress.1ani.com.ph, offers a wide range of healthy products, including plant-based substitutes.

It also offers electronic payment options for convenience of buyers and logistic partners, he added.

The agreement comes as the Duterte administration seeks to provide the general public access to food especially during the Luzon-wide ECQ, which it imposed to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The official program partner-participant shall use or follow the suggested retail price (SRP) issued by the Department of Agriculture, and other government authorities, in the retail sales of covered agricultural and fishery products, such as but not limited to price freeze orders by government authorities,” the MOA states.

However, the MOA said the cost of logistics or delivery services for orders of agricultural and fishery products on the e-Kadiwa online portal shall be separate from the suggested retail price, unless offered as free service by the official program partner-participant seller.

The DA said the use of the online market portal is free of charge by its users and official program partner-participants.

“As such, payment for the sale of agricultural products shall be done directly to the official program partner-participant online seller, or logistics or delivery service provider,” the agreement states.

The contract of exchange or sale, and cost of logistics or delivery shall be between the online buyer and the official program partner-participant online seller, or delivery service company.

The DA said there are already 12,000 farmers benefiting from its new online program, which it had activated to help the agricultural sector and consumers cope with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food supply chain will always be a part of ‘essential services’, with or without Covid-19. With the launch of the eKadiwa, we further strengthen our market linkage program that we intensified through the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita outlets and rolling stores amidst this global medical emergency,” Dar said.

He said it also paves the way to the digital transformation and automation of the agency in its drive towards ‘Agriculture 4.0’ on new digital technologies and innovations.

“(These) are increasingly becoming part of the ‘new normal’ in the ways people operate and connect,” he adde

