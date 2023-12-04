DA Imports 21K Metric Tons Onions for Holiday Season

Manila - The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines has initiated a substantial importation of onions to address the holiday season's demand surge.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DA has sourced 21,000 metric tons of onions, comprising 17,000 metric tons of red onions and 4,000 metric tons of yellow onions, from China, India, and the Netherlands. This quantity is determined based on the typical consumption patterns of Filipinos.

The imported onions, expected to arrive within the current month, are aimed at serving as a buffer stock. This strategic move is anticipated to stabilize onion prices, which currently range from PHP140 to PHP180 per kilogram. The arrival of these imports is projected to lower these prices. This importation follows the DA's Onion Expansion Program launched in Tupi, South Cotabato, focusing on boosting local production and addressing the challenges of agricultural smuggling that have negatively impacted the domestic onion industry. DA Assistant Secretary James Layug highlighted the program's commitment to reducing import dependency and potentially turning South Cotabato into a key onion exporting region.