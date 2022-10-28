DA gives P1.2-M support to DavOr’s coffee industry

The Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) handed over PHP1.2 million in support funds to boost Davao Oriental province’s coffee industry.

In a statement Thursday, DA-PRDP said the amount will fund the “Coffee Advancement for Productivity and Industry Development in the Province of Davao Oriental” convergence project under I-PLAN Subcomponent 1.2.

“The I-PLAN subcomponent 1.2 provides support for training, research, and coordination for different priority commodities,” the DA-PRDP said.

The fund was given during Mati City’s Investment Conference 2022 (MatiCon2022) on Wednesday. The undertaking was an off-shoot of the recent Philippine Coffee Expo where enablers and industry partners were linked with one another.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Davao Oriental ranked second in the Davao region as the highest coffee-producing province in terms of volume.

“The convergence initiative aims to support and create market linkages for the province as well as create the branding of Davao Oriental coffee that would associate it to the Mt. Hamiguitan ranges similar to how Mt. Apo has been associated with Davao del Sur’s coffee,” the DA-PRDP said.

The technical support that will be funded by DA-PRDP in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aims to harness the potential and collaboration among the coffee farmers, processors, and enablers in Davao Oriental through capacity-building activities.

“This will also generate more convergence support with other enablers for coffee including the provincial local government, state, other government line agencies, Coffee Council, and private sectors,” the statement said.

As a way forward, DA-PRDP said it will draft a memorandum of agreement with DTI, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Science and Technology, and the provincial government, among others, to formalize the partnership and collaboration.

The MatiCon 2022 is an event organized by DTI with Mati City focusing on investment priorities of the province such as poultry, fish port, bamboo, agribusiness, and tourism for participants.

Source: Philippines News Agency