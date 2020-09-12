DA fulfills livelihood commitment to ex-rebels in Aklan

The Department of Agriculture (DA) 6 (Western Visayas) has fulfilled its commitment of providing livelihood to the community of former rebels in Ibajay, Aklan, its chief said Friday.

The department has provided agriculture assistance to the Kapatiran Para sa Progresong Panlipunan, Inc. (Kapatiran) during the decommissioning that was led by President Rodrigo Duterte in Camp Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz in August last year, DA-6 Executive Director Remelyn R. Recoter, said in a phone interview.

Kapatiran is an association of former rebels, particularly those of the Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa Pilipinas, Revolutionary Army – Alex Boncayao Brigade.

During a workshop in December last year, one of the identified interventions for the association was native chicken production.

Recoter turned over 1,500 heads of native chicken last month.

Since they are breeder stocks, she recommended that one-half be left to their communal project and the other half be given to their members.

The Kapatiran has been provided with a 50-hectare lot by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under its National Greening Program (NGP), which can be developed into an agri-tourism area, Recoter said.

Native chicken production is deemed advantageous to the Kapatiran and Ibajay because the municipality is close to Boracay.

“Hopefully, they would grow and they would not go back to the mountains,” she said.

Since the group has already been engaged in a “kandingan” (goat) restaurant located near the hospital in Ibajay, they were also provided with 100 forage plantlets intended for goat production.

It was learned that they still source their goats from as far as Romblon.

Aside from Aklan, Recoter said they also have a commitment to former rebels in Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental.

She said she still has to look into the result of the workshop output.

“Mostly, its seeds, planting materials, stocks, and machinery,” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency