DA extends price control on agri products
The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday extended the imposition of the suggested retail price (SRP) for basic agriculture and fishery products to protect consumers against price irregularities in local markets amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
In a new administrative circular signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, a price freeze for rice and other agricultural commodities will also be in effect in Metro Manila.
Covered are the following food items, with their respective SRP per kilogram (kg):
Pork (pigue/kasim) – PHP190;
Chicken (whole, dressed) – PHP130;
Sugar (brown) – PHP45;
Sugar (refined) – PHP50;
Bangus (cage-cultured) – PHP162;
Tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) – PHP120;
Galunggong (imported) – PHP130;
Garlic (imported) – PHP70;
Garlic (local) – PHP120; and
Red onion (imported) – PHP95.
As for the price freeze, the covered agriculture and fishery products with their SRP per kg include:
Imported rice
Special – PHP51
Premium – PHP42
Well-milled – PHP40
Regular – PHP39
Local rice
Special – PHP53
Premium – PHP45
Well-milled – PHP40
Regular – PHP33
NFA Rice – PHP27
Roundscad (Galunggong-local) – PHP130
Pork (liempo) PHP225
Chicken egg (medium) – PHP6.50 per piece
Cooking oil (30 ml) – PHP24
Cooking oil (1 liter) – PHP50
The implementation of ECQ in Luzon would expire on April 30.
Apart from Luzon, other local government units in Visayas and Mindanao imposed an ECQ in their respective localities to address Covid-19.
As of Sunday, the Philippines has 4,648 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.
