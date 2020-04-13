DA extends price control on agri products

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday extended the imposition of the suggested retail price (SRP) for basic agriculture and fishery products to protect consumers against price irregularities in local markets amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a new administrative circular signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, a price freeze for rice and other agricultural commodities will also be in effect in Metro Manila.

Covered are the following food items, with their respective SRP per kilogram (kg):

Pork (pigue/kasim) – PHP190;

Chicken (whole, dressed) – PHP130;

Sugar (brown) – PHP45;

Sugar (refined) – PHP50;

Bangus (cage-cultured) – PHP162;

Tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) – PHP120;

Galunggong (imported) – PHP130;

Garlic (imported) – PHP70;

Garlic (local) – PHP120; and

Red onion (imported) – PHP95.

As for the price freeze, the covered agriculture and fishery products with their SRP per kg include:

Imported rice

Special – PHP51

Premium – PHP42

Well-milled – PHP40

Regular – PHP39

Local rice

Special – PHP53

Premium – PHP45

Well-milled – PHP40

Regular – PHP33

NFA Rice – PHP27

Roundscad (Galunggong-local) – PHP130

Pork (liempo) PHP225

Chicken egg (medium) – PHP6.50 per piece

Cooking oil (30 ml) – PHP24

Cooking oil (1 liter) – PHP50

The implementation of ECQ in Luzon would expire on April 30.

Apart from Luzon, other local government units in Visayas and Mindanao imposed an ECQ in their respective localities to address Covid-19.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 4,648 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 297 deaths and 197 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency