DA distributes farm machinery to N. Ecija farmers’ groups

The Department of Agriculture-Central Luzon (DA-3) has distributed farm machinery to various farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs) in Nueva Ecija.

The move is part of the DA’s farm mechanization program that aims to advance rice and corn production in the province.

Farmer-beneficiaries from the towns of Zaragoza, Llanera, Bongabon and San Isidro last week received four four-wheel drive tractors while those from the towns of Talavera, Rizal, Gabaldon and San Isidro got four combine harvesters.

Meanwhile, the recipients from the towns of Talavera, Cuyapo, Carranglan, Talugtug, Sta. Rosa, Cabiao, Peñaranda and Gapan City were given 20 shallow tube wells.

Under the DA’s corn mechanization program, the Canaan West Farmers Association in Canaan West, Rizal and Anak Farmers Association in Malacañang, Sta. Rosa each received a shallow tube well.

A four-wheel drive tractor for corn was received by Binhing Butil Agricultural Maker Association in Las Piñas, Peñaranda, while the Simimbaan Communal Irrigators Association Inc. in Simimbaan, Cuyapo got a four-while drive tractor for cassava.

Nueva Ecija provincial agriculturist Bernardo Valdez said on Thursday their office was instructed by Governor Aurelio Umali and Vice Governor Anthony Umali to help the FCAs in preparing the documents required by the DA for faster response to their requests.

“This is less expenses to the farmers in the processing of the papers because it is the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist which goes to the DA Regional Office to make sure that all the needed requirements are submitted and for them to receive the machinery,” Valdez said in Filipino in a local television interview

Source: Philippines News Agency