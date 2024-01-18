DA chief eyes Laguna Lake revival to boost fish production

MANILA: Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. sees the need to revive Laguna de Bay as a major source of fish for residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces as it is the country's largest freshwater lake. 'Our aim is to produce more food at lower prices. For example, bring back bangus prices to PHP50-PHP70 per kilo,' he said in a news release on Thursday. 'Maximizing the aquaculture potential of Laguna Lake is essential to achieving that goal. If we can add more capacity, then let's do it.' Last week, Tiu-Laurel had a meeting with fishpen operators in the region after aquaculture associations in Laguna Lake sought the agency's help in increasing the mortality of fingerlings in fishpens, minimal introduction of salt water that is helpful in bangus production, and the reintroduction of fresh water. Fishpen operator groups claim the last time saltwater was allowed to flow into the lake was in 2022. They said the annual opening of the floodgates to allow fresh water is not happening. Data from t he Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) showed that the 940-square-kilometer Laguna de Bay produces as much as 90,000 tons of freshwater fish a year and provides livelihood to around 13,000 fishermen. LLDA is a quasi-governmental agency that has jurisdiction over the freshwater lake. Its board consists of the secretaries of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Trade and Industry and economic planning departments, as well as representatives from the Office of the President and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. Tiu-Laurel said he would arrange a meeting with LLDA to discuss plans and programs for Laguna Lake, along with the guidelines for the opening of the flood gates, that is crucial for the introduction of fresh and salt water needed for a more productive aquaculture industry. He also ordered the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to test the water quality of the lake every quarter, as well as undertake a study on the capacity of Laguna Lake. In 1999, t he LLDA implemented a zoning and management plan that allowed 10,000 hectares of Laguna Lake for fishpen operations, 5,000 hectares for fish cages as well as areas for fish sanctuary, navigational lanes and open fishing. White goby, mudfish, ayungin, bangus, catfish, kanduli, tilapia and the common carp are the commercially-important fish found or grown in Laguna Lake. Source: Philippines News Agency