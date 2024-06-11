DA-BSWM highlights 3 newly developed tools for sustainable farming

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM) on Tuesday highlighted newly developed tools to advance sustainable farming in the country. During an interview at the Usapang Agrikultura-Radyo Pilipinas program, BSWM Director Gina Nilo said these innovative development tools for local farmers include Fertright (fertilizer recommendation mobile application), water test kits, and cropping pattern and cropping calendar tool. "Inaasahan namin na with these tools, mapapaigting natin ang ating production at maiiwasan natin iyong (We are expecting that with these tools, we will boost our production and we will prevent) losses in terms of a wrong decision in terms of planting and harvest," she said. Fertright is a mobile application that may be utilized for the automatic generation of crop and site-specific fertilizer recommendations for all varieties of crops. "Kapag na-download natin ang apps na ito, within a minute pwedeng ibigay iyong nararapat na rekomendasyon (When we do wnload this app, within a minute, the needed recommendation will be given) in terms of amount, right kind, right timing of a particular fertilizer material or combinations," Nilo said, citing its compatibility in their adaptive balance fertilization strategy. Onsite water test kits, meanwhile, are considered "one-of-a-kind" since it can provide a quick water analysis with salinity and alkalinity level indicators, she said. Nilo said it is crucial to identify the quality of water used in irrigation to ensure healthy and sustainable production. On the other hand, the cropping pattern and cropping calendar is a clock-like information tool indicating the probability of rainfall and typhoons in specific locations using a 30-year-average rainfall record. "That will help you to decide kung kailan ka dapat magtanim at kung kailan ka dapat mag-harvest. Sa paggamit nito, maiiwasan mo iyong kailan may bagyo, maiiwasan mo rin kung kailan nagbabaha e doon ka mag-ha-harvest (when to plant and when to harvest. In using this, you will avoid harvesting during typhoons and flooding)," Nilo said. Nilo said the BSWM is currently training agricultural extension workers on how to utilize these new development tools to assist local farmers and boost production. Source: Philippines News Agency