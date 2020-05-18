DA-Bicol reports P80-M losses due to ‘Ambo’

At least PHP80 million worth of agriculture crops were destroyed due to the moderate to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ambo that pounded Bicol Friday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Bicol reported.

In an interview Sunday, DA spokesperson Emelia Bordado said affected areas were 3,885 hectares with production loss totaling 4,564 metric tons of agriculture crops.

Bordado said corn had the highest production losses amounting to PHP52 million, followed by rice with PHP17.5 million, high value crops comprising vegetables and fruits pegged at PHP10.01 million, while initial damages on livestock was recorded at PHP101,500.

“Among the provinces that incurred losses in agriculture include Masbate with the highest losses pegged at PHP37 million destroying 2,265 hectares of farmlands, Camarines Sur with PHP33 million covering 1,379 hectares, (and) Albay with PHP4.5 million in initial damages,” she added.

Catanduanes reported a PHP2.5 million in production losses destroying 15 hectares of high value crops, while Camarines Norte reported damages was placed at PHP85,450 affecting seven hectares of corn land.

“The DA has prepositioned for distribution 6,600 bags of corn seeds, 4,611 bags of hybrid rice seeds and 55,491 bags (of) inbred rice seed, including vegetable seeds,” Bordado added.

Ambo, the first typhoon to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility in 2020, was packed with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of 200 kph, as it brought violent winds and heavy rains to the Bicol provinces which were placed under Storm Signal No. 3 on May 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency