DA bans imported birds, poultry products from Michigan

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday announced the temporary importation ban on birds and poultry products from Michigan, USA. This came after the US Chief Veterinary Officer to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) reported the outbreak of the H5N1 subtype of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI) in the area. 'Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. immediately suspended the importation of domestic and wild birds and associated products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen from Michigan,' the DA said, citing Memorandum Order 24 dated June 7. The order comes alongside the halting of the issuance of new sanitary and phytosanitary permits from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). However, shipments from Michigan that are in transit, loaded, or accepted at ports before the issuance of the order may be permitted if these were "processed or produced" within 14 days before the initial reported outbreak. Otherwise, non-compliant shipments may be destro yed, redirected, or returned to Michigan. Ban lifted The DA, meanwhile, issued the lifting of the import ban for birds and other poultry products from Ohio under Memorandum Order 23. These include domestic, wild birds, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen, which were all banned since mid-January due to the AI outbreak. Laurel approved the move following the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service's report to the WOAH, claiming the resolution of all AI cases in the state. The said report mentioned that no further outbreaks have been recorded since April 2. Source: Philippines News Agency