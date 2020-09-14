DA-7 turns over P8-M dam project to Bohol farmers

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) on Monday turned over an PHP8 million worth of diversion dam project to farmers in Buenavista, a town in the northern coast of Bohol province.

DA-7 Regional Executive Director Salvador Diputado, in a statement, said the farm aid also goes with a riding-type transplanter and floating tillers to complete the production input assistance of the DA.

He said this latest infrastructure assistance supports the “Plant, Plant, Plant” program of Agriculture Secretary William Dar to help farmers increase their farm production.

The diversion dam will be managed and operated by the project beneficiaries — the Magkaya Farmers and Small Water Irrigators Association in Barangay Lapacan Norte of the said town.

Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo thanked the DA for the project.

Bohol 2nd District Rep. Aris Aumentado said he will support all the budget requirements of DA for year 2021.

“Congratulations to the farmers and LGU-Buenavista, and thank you DA Secretary Dar and RD Diputado for this project. I will support DA’s budgetary requirements for them to continue their good programs in favor of the farmers,” Aumentado said in a post on his FB account.

The diversion dam can irrigate 30 hectares of rice land in the service area of the municipality of Buenavista.

The project is expected to increase rice production in the town.

Bohol is the biggest rice producing island province in Central Visayas

Source: Philippines News Agency