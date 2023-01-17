DA-6 taps public, media’s help to prevent further ASF spread

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Agriculture in Western Visayas is calling on the help of the media and the public to help prevent further African swine fever (ASF) infection, which is spreading faster, particularly in Iloilo province.

DA officer-in-charge regional executive director Jose Albert Barrogo on Tuesday said the spread of the disease has many agents, including humans and even birds.

“We have difficulty in controlling the spread of ASF in Iloilo. We need to strengthen the participation of the public. We also tried for our backyard raisers to be well-educated and well-informed," Barrogo said in a phone interview.

He added that while the public is aware of the risk of the ASF, they tend “to ignore” its effects and continue to be “complacent”.

Last week two local government units have been added to ASF-affected areas in Iloilo, namely Janiuay and Badiangan.

The additional towns brought to 14 the number of municipalities with confirmed ASF in Iloilo which already include Oton, San Miguel, Alimodian, Leganes, Sta. Barbara, New Lucena, Mina, Barotac Nuevo, Barotac Viejo, Dumangas, Banate and Zarraga.

Other ASF cases reported are in Iloilo City and province of Guimaras but are confined to Buenavista and Jordan municipalities.

Barrogo said consumers should be wary of bringing processed foods, referring to homemade products, from the infected zone.

He emphasized the ASF virus can stay for 1,000 days in processed foods "so the matter is a very serious concern".

"We are appealing to the media to help us in the campaign," he said.

Barrogo, who is currently in Manila, said he will be discussing with DA Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban additional measures to be implemented, particularly for backyard raisers where sporadic cases are recorded.

"Almost 90 percent of our supply came from the backyard,” he said.

He added that there is not much problem with semi-commercial and commercial farms because they can very well managed their biosecurity measures.

Source: Philippines News Agency