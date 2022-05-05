﻿DA-13 hosts young farmers’ national summit in Butuan

Some 100 young farmers from the different regions in the country are currently gathered here for a three-day national summit hosted by the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13).

Lynn Pareñas, the chief of DA-13’s agribusiness and marketing assistance division, said the summit, which opened Wednesday and will conclude on Friday, aims to promote agriculture among the young generation.

“We have to make them realize that there is a future in agriculture,” Pareñas said in a phone interview Thursday.

She said the activity also seeks to establish business collaborations between the young farmers and DA’s regional offices in the country.

“The participants will also formalize the formation of their organization to establish networking and partnerships,” she said. “The summit will ensure the continuity of their projects and establish markets for their products.”

In Caraga Region, around 75 young farmers were assisted with PHP50,000 each in 2021 to develop their agribusiness ventures.

Pareñas said most of the participants have brought their agribusiness products for introduction to other regions and the establishment of market outlets.

“Our participants from Agusan del Sur presented their chocolate and virgin coconut oil products,” she said.

Meanwhile, DA-13 Director Ricardo M. Oñate Jr. underscored the youth’s involvement in agriculture.

“If we give them a window of opportunity to undertake into, the sector has a future,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Source: Philippines News Agency