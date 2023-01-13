DA-12 gives P3.5-M cash aid to Kidapawan farmers

KIDAPAWAN CITY: At least 100 farmers here benefited from PHP3.5 million cash aid extended by the Department of Agriculture in Soccsksargen Region (DA-12), an official said Friday.

In a statement, City Agriculturist Marissa Aton said the assistance was handed over Thursday afternoon, with each recipient receiving PHP5,000.

Aton said the assistance is under the Rice Tarrification Law, through the allotment of subsidies to farmers affected by the pandemic and other calamities.

She noted that the series of recent weather-related calamities also affected much the production and income of the local farmers.

“This program is parallel with the food stability and sustainability program of Mayor Jose Paolo M. Evangelista that strengthens the farming sector to deliver viable output despite the challenges that they encountered,” she said.

The city government, for its part, has allocated funds to respond to the needs of the farmers through the distribution of quality seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery, and technical assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency