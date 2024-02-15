DA-10, DICT taps digitalization for better service delivery

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao (DA-10) has strengthened its digital efficiency in providing services through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). DA-10 Executive Director Carlene Collado said the introduction of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in the agency is timely and relevant in maximizing communication and information technology (ICT) in the workplace. "Not only will it streamline our processes, but it will also help in improving turnaround times, aligning with Republic Act 11032, otherwise known as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act," Collado said in a statement on Thursday. PKI, one of the core services offered by DICT, refers to an infrastructure that secures communications among individuals and government entities, paving the way to a much safer, faster, and more efficient delivery of services via online transactions and using digital certificates. The introduction of PKI coincided with d ifferent turnover activities within DA-10 which needed efficient time management, which requires various ICT support. On Thursday, DA-10 held a Unified National Artificial Insemination Program (UNAIP) Forum and Geotagging Training in Dalwangan, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. Likewise, the agency led the Farm and Fisheries Clustering and Consolidation (F2C2) Coordination meeting from February 15 to 16, 2024 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, where various government agencies and community stakeholders convened to discuss potential benefits such as economies of scale, improved access to resources, and enhanced market opportunities. Source: Philippines News Agency