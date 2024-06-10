CYPARK’S LSS3 PLANT IN TERENGGANU REACHES COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE

KUALA LUMPUR, Cypark Resources Bhd's 100-MWac (megawatt alternating current) large scale solar 3 (LSS3) hybrid solar energy plant in Merchang, Terengganu, has reached its commercial operation date (COD) on June 9, marking a significant achievement in supporting Malaysia's ambition for a 70 per cent renewable energy mix by 2050. The Merchang hybrid solar energy plant is an innovative project comprising 35MWac of floating solar and 65MWac of ground-mounted solar, making it one of the largest hybrid solar installations in the region, Cypark said in a statement today. Its executive chair, Datuk Ami Moris, said the achievement of COD for Merchang hybrid solar energy plant is a testament to Cypark's commitment to becoming a significant contributor to Malaysia's net-zero ambitions. 'Our journey has not been without challenges, but the commitment of our shareholders especially Jakel Capital in ensuring effective project management together with the injection of much-needed fresh capital post-COVID have been pivot al in getting us to the finishing line. 'With a power purchase agreement signed in June 2020, during the height of the pandemic, and unprecedented year-end floodings at our project site over the last two years, we are now more experienced and better equipped to deal with future risks and challenges," she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency