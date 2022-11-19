Cybercrime unit tracking down persons in Surigao bomb threats

The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) of the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) is tracking down the individuals behind the two bomb threats that disrupted the classes in two major schools in Surigao City on Wednesday.

Maj. Jennifer Ometer, chief of the Public Information Office of PRO-13, said actions were immediately taken by the personnel of RACU on the matter in support of the continuing investigation by the local police.

“The RACU-13 is now tracking these individuals and determining their real identities for them to face the consequences of their actions,” Ometer said.

Two bomb threats sent through Facebook Messenger alarmed the management, parents and students of two national high school campuses in Surigao City on Wednesday.

The first threat sent by a certain “Ayen Santos” disrupted classes at the Surigao City National High School on Wednesday morning, while a separate message, sent by a certain “John Habalisa” also disturbed the classes at the Surigao del Norte National High School in the afternoon of the same day.

An Explosive and Ordnance Disposal team was immediately dispatched to the schools and found no traces of bombs as claimed.

The threat also caused fear among the students and their parents and faculty members of the two schools.

Ometer said sending false bomb threats is punishable under Presidential Decree No. 1727.

Source: Philippines News Agency