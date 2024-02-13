Cybercrime cases down nearly 25% in January: PNP

Cybercrime cases in the country dropped by 24.72 percent in January, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday. In a statement, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said 1,458 cases were logged last month from 1,937 cases in the same month in 2023. He said the downturn shows significant progress in the ongoing battle against cyber threats and the continuous implementation of cybercrime preventive measures. These measures include sustaining strong partnerships and collaboration with public and private stakeholders, providing cyber safety tips, engaging in media interviews, hosting informative broadcasts, distributing educational materials, and conducting lectures and seminars which greatly contributed to the overall reduction in cybercrime incidents, Hernia added. 'The PNP ACG urges the community to fearlessly report any instances of cybercrime or file complaints against these perpetrators. By doing so, we can effectively apprehend these offenders and put an end to thei r illicit activities, thereby preventing others from becoming victims of cybercrime,' Hernia said. Meanwhile, the PNP-ACG warned parents anew to monitor the social media accounts of their children to protect them against sex predators. On Monday, ACG operatives arrested a 45-year-old man for blackmailing a female minor using her nude photos. Both the suspect and the victim's identities were withheld. 'Our team engaged in the suspect in the conversation which led to the entrapment in Paco, Manila,' Guillermo said. The nude photos, PNP-ACG Cyber Response Unit chief Col. Jay Guillermo said, were used by the suspect in attempting to force the minor to a meet-up. It all started when the victim accepted the suspect's friend request, after he helped her pay for the burial expenses of her brother-in-law. Guillermo said the suspect started to chat with the victim and lured her into sending nude photos in exchange for a brand-new cellular phone and money. The victim told her elder sister about the incident, who sought the assistance of the PNP-ACG when the suspect started blackmailing her. Seized from the suspect were a cellular phone and other personal belongings. Source: Philippines News Agency