CUSTOMS ENHANCING MEASURES TO ENSURE ACCOUNTABILITY, TRANSPARENCY IN TAX COLLECTION – DG

PUTRAJAYA, The Royal Malaysian Customs Department is currently enhancing measures to ensure accountability and transparency in tax collection and expenditure management. Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the department was dedicated to upholding the principles of progressive taxation and ensuring a fair and equitable tax system for all Malaysians. "Furthermore, accountability is paramount in our tax administration. We recognize that taxpayers have a right to know how their hard-earned money is being spent. "That is why we are strengthening our mechanism for accountability and transparency in tax collection and expenditure management,' she said in her closing keynote address at the fourth Malaysia Tax Policy Forum here today. Her speech was read by deputy director-general of customs Datuk Aidid Tajuddin. Anis Rizana said the epartment was investing in digital platforms and innovative tools to enhance the accessibility and comprehensibility of tax information for all Malaysians . "Tax transparency is also a cornerstone of our efforts. We understand that taxpayers deserve clarity and certainty when it comes to their obligations. Through initiatives such as online transaction and real-time updates on tax policies, we are empowering taxpayers to fulfill their obligations with confidence and ease,' she said. Meanwhile, she emphasised that trade facilitation remains a top priority as the department acknowledges that a smooth and efficient customs clearance process is vital for businesses to prosper and for the economy to thrive. "To this end, we are investing in modernising our customs procedures, embracing technology and innovation such as Artificial Intelligent scanner to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and expedite cargo clearance,' she said. As a trading nation, Anis Rizana said Malaysia is acutely aware of the importance of securing our borders against illicit trade, smuggling, and terrorism. "We remain unwavering in our commitment to safeguarding our nation's security and integrity. Through enhanced risk management, intelligence-sharing, and collaboration with our international partners, we are bolstering our efforts to combat transnational crime and protect our citizens and communities,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency