Customs Donates Gadgets and School Supplies to DepEd

In line with the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) commitment to support the Department of Education (DepEd), the BOC-NAIA on March 16, 2021 donated various educational gadgets and other school supplies in support of the Department’s Bridge Program.

The turn over of donation was attended by DepEd Secretary Leonor M. Briones, DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd Undersecretary Alain Del B. Pascua, Department of Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko, BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, Deputy Commissioners, and Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan .

The donation of abandoned goods consists of flashdrives, cellphones, 74 V7 monitors, 50 Fuji Xerox Multifunction Printers, Laptops , Routers, 14 ZTE Pocket WIFI, Lenovo Tablet, Computer Monitors, school bags, educational books, and children school shoes.

In his statement Commissioner Guerrero expressed the continuing support of the BOC to the Department of Education. “We understand the need of the students specially during this time that education is hindered by the threat of COVID-19. We will continue to support DepEd’s programs to provide quality education to our students” he said.

For her part Secretary Briones thanked the Bureau for its continuous support to DepEd and the Department’s Bridge and Distant Learning Program. She also shared that the first donation of BOC consisting of mobile phones and laptops are now being distributed to schools in far flung areas.

Usec. Tionko on the other hand expressed hope that the devices and goods turned over to the Department of Education would help address the digital gap and ensure continuous education, promoting the utmost welfare of learners and educators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the nation further adapts measures to cope with the impact of COVID-19, the Port of NAIA is steadfast in its support to civic programs of the Bureau of Customs under the guidance of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero.

Source: Bureau of Custom (News)