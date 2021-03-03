Customs busts P60-M smuggled cigarettes in Manila

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday reported the seizure of 2,000 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP60 million at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

In a statement, the bureau said the shipment was apprehended by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) of the MICP on February 26.

These came from China and were consigned to Green Nature Alliance Ventures Corp. and Atlantic Globe Movers Inc.

They were initially declared to contain 1,134 cartons of Zhong Su brand stretch film and 74 packages of lowering device packing equipment, respectively.

A physical examination conducted on the shipment showed that these contain 2,000 master cases of cigarettes with brands of Fortune, Mighty, and Marvel.

A warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) has been issued against the shipment and further investigation are underway against the consignees for the possible filing of charges for violation of Section 117 in relation to Section 1113 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The importers will also face charges for violation of other relevant National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) rules and regulations.