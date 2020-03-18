Customs assures speedy release of medical supply donations

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday assured the speedy release of medical supplies donated to the country.

“(The) Customs is already monitoring its arrival and is already in close coordination with concerned offices for its expeditious release upon arrival,” BOC spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla said in a statement.

This is in response to a Twitter post of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. about the medicinal supplies, including test kits and surgical masks, donated by China.

“@DFAPHL per my talk w/ (Chinese Foreign Minister) Wang Yi, (Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian) texted me that China will send 100,000 testing kits; 10,000 N95 masks; PPEs (personal protection equipment) 10,000; surgical masks 100,000. Notifying DOH (Department of Health). Notifying Customs of the perishability of kits and imperative of cold temperature. Thank you, my brother,” Locsin said in his Twitter account, @teddyboylocsin.

Meanwhile, the BOC urged the logistics industry to remain open to be able to move goods during this time of emergency.

The bureau encouraged its partners in the import and logistical sectors, such as banks, arrastre and airport operators, shipping lines, and airlines to provide a skeletal workforce or online services to BOC stakeholders.

“The support and continuous services of the said groups (are) vital in order to facilitate the shipments of basic and essential goods, such as food and medical supplies that are coming in the country for distribution to the market,” it said.

The BOC also assured that it remains open and operational to ensure a continuous flow of goods to meet the daily demands of the public amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency