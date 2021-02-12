Cusi cites Rizal province’s pandemic response

Cabinet Officer on Covid-19 for Rizal, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi on Thursday commended Rizal province’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his roundtable assessment on the province’s Covid-19 measures, Cusi also congratulated Rizal Governor Rebecca Nini Yanares and the province’s 14 mayors for being the Top 1 competitive province in the Philippines and awarded with Seal of Good Governance for three consecutive years.

Cusi and and Energy Assistant Secretary Gerardo Erguiza Jr. also downloaded the current guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to the LGUs of Rizal province.

He also received the LGU officials’ reports on their Covid-19 measures implemented in 2020, and more importantly, their plans for this year, especially on the rollout of the vaccines.

Cusi reiterated the importance of a comprehensive vaccine rollout plan.

He urged everyone to help intensify the information campaign to convince the majority of the Rizal population to get vaccinated, saying it will be a great help to restart the economy.

Meanwhile, Cusi led the distribution of 1,000 antigen test kits, and 37,000 face shields for front-liners and residents of Rizal under a project called the Duterte’s Kitchen “Malasakit” Program, which Cusi initiated in 2016.

The Kitchen also provided 10,000 cupcakes and provided an arrozcaldo breakfast for around 1,200 people around Antipolo to help them start the day strong.

Social distancing was observed during the whole activity where only a few LGU officials were in attendance.