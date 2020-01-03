Currimao seaport to welcome another cruise ship’s arrival

The international seaport of Currimao is set to welcome another cruise ship on Monday (January 6), the Provincial Tourism Office said.

Xavier Ruiz, tourism operations officer in Ilocos Norte, said on Friday the M/V The World with 160 passengers departed from Hong Kong and it is expected to dock at the Currimao seaport and then to Cebu and back to its port of origin.

Part of the passengers' itinerary is to visit various cultural heritage sites in the province such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. Augustine Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte and the wonder city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur.

On the same day, the M/V Royal Caribbean, which is a lot bigger than the M/V The World, will also return to the Ilocos Port in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur with thousands of passengers mostly from China and the United States of America.

Last year, the Royal Caribbean made a stop at the international seaport of Currimao in Ilocos Norte but the local ground handler moved it to the newly-improved Ilocos (Salomague) Port this year for greater convenience of passengers.

Since 2018, Ilocos region has become a cruise line destination with the maiden calls of Superstar Virgo, M/V Diamond Glory and Costa Atlantica Cruise, among others.

We are thankful and happy that various cruise ships are visiting Ilocos annually and they have significantly contributed to our increasing tourist arrivals in the region, said Araceli Salem, tourism operations officer of the Department of Tourism Laoag sub-office.

To sustain tourism growth, Salem said the DOT and various local government units, travel agents, transport groups and other stakeholders are attending series of training to further improve customer satisfaction.

Source: Philippines News Agency