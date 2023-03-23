Curia Collaborates with Corning to Advance Biopharmaceutical Continuous-Flow Development and Manufacturing Programs

Collaboration marks the first global installation of Corning’s G1 production system to support higher-quality API-chemical production using inherently safer flow-chemistry technology

ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced a collaboration with Corning Incorporated to expand and accelerate continuous-flow development and manufacturing programs for the chemical and biopharmaceutical industries globally. The collaboration with Corning’s Advanced-Flow Reactor (AFR) team includes the first installation of Corning’s G1 production system, designed for the continuous industrial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Continuous flow chemistry is critical for the development and manufacture of pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, and provides advantages compared with traditional batch processing. It is an inherently safer technology that delivers faster and more robust material production with a higher selectivity of desired products.

“Innovation in drug development and production calls for safety at high speed,” said Christopher Conway, president, Research & Development, Curia. “The implementation of Corning’s G1 Production Reactor at our Albany facility expands our capability to provide scalable solutions that address complex development and manufacturing requirements facing the pharmaceutical industry. Using advanced technology and standardized workflows, Curia offers continuous flow chemistry from targeted development to commercial scale globally.”

The G1 production reactor includes an updated set of dosing lines and controls that enable continuous operations and compliance to cGMP standards.

“Collaborating with an innovation-focused company like Curia will help drive advancements in the chemical-processing industry,” said Alessandra Vizza, business director, Corning Advanced-Flow Reactors. “The implementation of Corning’s G1 production system can deliver a host of benefits. The system is an inherently safer technology that will help Curia reduce time to market with higher-quality chemical and API processing, increased efficiency of chemical and API synthesis, and lower production costs.”

“Additionally, the space-saving, energy-conserving, and waste-reducing benefits of Corning’s AFR Technology may help customers reduce the environmental impact of their manufacturing business – a key attribute as the field continues to gain momentum in the U.S. and around the world,” said Vizza.

Curia’s expertise and global network of facilities, combined with Corning’s continuous flow technology, can help drive business efficiencies and, ultimately, improve patients’ lives.

About Curia

Curia is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s nearly 4,000 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning’s capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning’s markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

