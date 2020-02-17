Culture and arts expo opens in Tacloban

and lt;description and gt;

The Island of Samar and Leyte Artists Inc. (ISLA) on Friday opened its 2nd Paugat Culture and Arts festival at the Rizal Park here.

In an interview Monday, ISLA founder Jie'ur said the festival will run until Feb. 21 featuring installation and performance arts from artists in Eastern Visayas.

Art forms that most people immediately think of are paintings, sculptures, among others, and we want them to know that art is not merely aesthetics. This activity is a great avenue to showcase all forms of art including poetry, mixed media, tattoo, theater, and many more, and encourage people to appreciate and promote it as well, he said.

Among the activities lined up for the week long festival are art exhibit, lectures and workshops, photography sessions, film showing, and nightly shows featuring local performers and some invited guests from Bicol and Manila.

Jie'ur said some of the paintings and crafts in the exhibit are for sale which will benefit 10 children displaced after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

This is also a great opportunity to encourage Waraynons who have passion and talent in arts to join ISLA. We believe that there are many talented people here who are looking for an outlet to express themselves through art, and we are here to guide them, he added.

The Paugat Culture and Arts Festival is an initiative of ISLA that started in 2019, and held every February to celebrate the national arts month.

ISLA is a group of artists from Eastern Visayas founded in 2018. It is composed of over 200 artists with its youngest member at six years old and most senior member at 60 years old

Source: Philippines News Agency

and lt;/description and gt;