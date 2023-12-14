Cua: PBBM admin ready to give assistance to HIV patients

MANILA: Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairperson Junie Cua on Thursday urged Filipinos infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) not to hesitate to seek treatment as the government, including the PCSO, is ready to provide the necessary assistance. This after the Department of Health (DOH) announced the establishment of two additional HIV treatment hubs in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) last Dec. 8. 'Our government is taking active steps to ensure that Filipinos infected by HIV are able to seek treatment. I'm sure that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the DOH are working so that we can have more treatment hubs across the country amid the rise in HIV cases,' Cua said. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said there are now about 50 new recorded HIV cases daily in the country, up from 22 daily cases in 2022. Cua reminded HIV patients that the PCSO provides assistance for treatment through its Medical Access Program. 'Alam naman po natin na mahal ang HIV treatment. Nai s lang natin ipaalala sa ating mga kababayan na nagbibigay ang PCSO ng tulong para sa pagpapagamot ng HIV (HIV treatment is costly, and we want to remind the public that the PCSO provides financial assistance for HIV patients),' he said. He also urged HIV-positive Filipinos not to hesitate in seeking treatment, as he underscored that treatment could help ensure that people living with HIV (PLHIV) could still have a good quality of life. 'Ang sabi nga ng mga eksperto, hindi na death sentence ang magkaroon ng HIV, 'di tulad noong nakaraan (As explained by experts, being infected with HIV is no longer a death sentence, not like in the past). With early diagnosis and treatment, magkakaroon pa rin tayo ng maayos na buhay (we could still live a normal life),' Cua said. 'Kaya't huwag po sana tayong magdadalawang-isip na harapin ang HIV, humingi tayo ng tulong sa mga pamilya at kaibigan natin ng suporta. At makakaasa rin po kayo na narito ang PCSO para tulungan din kayo (So don't hesitate to face HIV, seek support from family members and friends. And be assured that the PCSO is also ready to help you),' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency