CSC urges gov’t workers to join nationwide blood drive

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Monday encouraged civil servants to participate in the nationwide blood drive from Sept. 19 to 21 to help increase blood reserves as part of the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary (PCSA). 'We are looking forward to our bloodletting activity as this is one way of collectively showcasing volunteerism and malasakit sa kapwa (concern to others) among the 1.9 million civil servants. We give so others may live,' CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement. The bloodletting activity, themed 'Dugtong Buhay, Handog ng Lingkod Bayan', is organized by the CSC in partnership with the Department of Health-Philippine Blood Center (PBC) and SM Supermalls to highlight the third week of the Civil Service Month. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the blood drive will be held at the CSC Resource Center in Batasan Hills, Quezon City; at the PBC Building on Quezon Ave., Quezon City; and at SM Mall of Asia (Music Hall), Seaside Boulevard, Pasay City, on Sept. 19, 20 and 21, respectively. Meanwhile, CSC Regional Offices will hold the blood drive at predetermined venues on the 3rd week of September from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CSC Human Resource Relations Office Director IV Ma. Theresa Fernandez said donating blood helps burn 650 calories per pint of blood donated, and helps lower the risk of cancer by reducing iron content in the body. She also noted that donating blood helps keep the heart healthy by lowering blood viscosity and reducing friction on arteries and blood vessels. 'While we want everyone to participate, donors will still be screened on the day of the activity based on medical guidelines. Only those who are fit and well will be allowed to donate,' Fernandez said. Government employees participating in the bloodletting activity shall be deemed on official business on the scheduled dates. Qualified donors will be entitled to a one-day compensatory time-off, pursuant to CSC-Department of Budget and Management Joint Circular No. 2, s. 2004.

Source: Philippines News Agency